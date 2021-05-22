LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police on Saturday morning arrested a man they say stabbed another man to death.
About 2 a.m. on May 22, police were called to the stabbing in an apartment in the 3100 block of South Decatur Avenue, north of Spring Mountain Road. There, they found a man dead on scene with multiple stab wounds.
At the scene, police took 26-year-old Skylar Gerardo into custody.
Police said the suspect and victim were fighting and during the fight, Gerardo allegedly grabbed a knife from the kitchen and stabbed the victim. The victim was identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as 25-year-old Marquise Alexander Williams. Williams died of sharp force injuries and his death was ruled a homicide.
Gerardo was taken to Clark County Detention Center where he was booked on a murder charge.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
