LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police arrested a man suspected in an early Friday morning stabbing in North Las Vegas.
Juan Dolores, 22, became known as the suspect after an "extensive" investigation, police said. He was taken into custody on Saturday evening on Boulder Highway.
He was booked into the Las Vegas City Jail where he faces a murder charge.
Officers responded to the 2800 block of Dogwood Avenue on Friday, Feb. 7 about 12:05 a.m. A 41-year-old man was found dead from a stab wound after what police suspected was a fight in a backyard.
The Clark County Coroner's office will release the identity of the man once next of kin is notified.
Anyone with information is asked to call North Las Vegas Police at 702-633-9111. To remain anonymous, the public can call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
