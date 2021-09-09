LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested in connection with a deadly shooting in downtown Las Vegas in August.
Mason Martin, 36, faces a murder charge after the shooting on Aug. 4 on Fremont Street in downtown Las Vegas.
According to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, dispatch received calls about multiple gunshots fired under the Fremont Street Experience canopy around 3:40 a.m. Aug. 4. Two men were seen fleeing the area: Marchell Brumfield, and Martin.
Police found Brumfield suffering from multiple gunshot wounds near Ogden and 3rd. Brumfield was taken to University Medical Center where he later died.
Police said the shooting scene was outside of 4 Queens Casino near the Patio Bar. Police said they watched surveillance footage that showed Brumfield and Martin hanging out near the "performer circle" outside the bar, the arrest report said. Footage showed Martin pull out a gun and shoot Brumfield "from just a few feet away," the report said. When Brumfield tried to run from the scene, Martin reportedly continued to shoot at him. After the shooting, Martin retrieved his dog and fled the scene, the report said.
4 Queens staff said they recognized Martin because he had brought his dog into the casino. Martin was escorted from the property after the dog started barking at people, the report said.
Martin has reportedly refused to identify himself to 4 Queens staff previously. According to the arrest report, LVMPD was able to identify Martin through facial recognition technology.
One witness told police Martin and Brumfield got into an argument prior to the shooting. That witness didn't identify Martin as the shooter in a photo line-up, but police said in the arrest report that the facial recognition, anonymous tips, a defining tattoo and Martin's dog all led them to believe he shot Brumfield.
According to court records, Martin was not granted bail in a Sept. 8 hearing. His next court date was set for Sept. 15.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.