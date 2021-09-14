LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested in connection with a domestic incident in which a boy was thrown from an apartment balcony over the weekend.
Jarick Jermel Willis, 32, faces charges of child abuse and/or neglect, attempted murder and domestic battery in connection with the Sunday incident near Boulder Highway and Desert Inn Road.
According to police, a 5-year-old boy was thrown from a third floor balcony at the Boulder Pines apartment complex around 4:45 p.m. Sept. 12. The boy was taken to a hospital in unknown condition.
Officers also found a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to University Medical Center Trauma, also in unknown condition. Police said the man was shot by a member of the child's family during a struggle after the child was thrown.
According to court records, Willis' first court hearing was set for Tuesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.