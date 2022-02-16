LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man has been taken into custody after Las Vegas police said he ran from officers on several previous occasions, according to an arrest report.
According to Las Vegas police, since April 2020, multiple groups of people have coordinated meet ups through social media in which they all congregate to engage in mobile street race gatherings.
Following one of these street race meet ups on Jan. 1, police in an unmarked unit were leaving a gathering when they observed a white four-door Lexus IS300 bearing a novelty license plate "Hoon1gan" with the words "Kill All Tires" listed where the state is typically listed, police wrote in the report.
Officers attempted to conduct a vehicle stop near Russell and Valley View when the Lexus fled the area at approximately 70 mph in a posted 35 mph zone, along with turning off all lights on the vehicle.
On Feb. 3, officers again observed the Lexus with the novelty "Hoon1gan" license plate, this time stopped at a red light. Due to this vehicle previously fleeing from officers and continuing to display a fake license plate, police again attempted to conduct a vehicle stop.
Similarly, the vehicle turned all lights off and fled the area, police say.
Police wrote that in both instances, the vehicle was proceeding with "no regard for life."
After advising police to be on the lookout for the Lexus, the vehicle was located on Feb. 9 and the driver, identified as Angel Garcia, was taken into custody.
According to the police report, when asked by police why he would run from officers, Garcia said he "ran from the police because he had warrants, no driver's license and his vehicle wasn't registered."
Garcia said that got a fake license plate because his vehicle was not able to be registered.
The "man told police that he knows it was not safe to run from the police but stated he was trying to do it as safe as possible."
Garcia told police that he did not run from officers on Feb. 9 because he had family in the vehicle with him and did not want to put them in danger. He added that if he had been by himself, he would have ran from police again, the report indicates.
The man told police he "knows he put a lot of people in danger from the way he was driving and evading police."
