UPDATE: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police say the subject of the fatal officer-involved shooting was armed with two knives and was displaying aggressive behavior toward officers when he was shot by police on Tuesday.
During a Friday press conference police identified Mattew Patton, 37, as the subject of a vehicle pursuit and shooting that took place on Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara Avenue on Sept. 8.
An LVMPD patrol unit conducted a traffic stop on Patton at Joe Brown Drive near Karen Avenue and found that Patton had a felony warrant from Utah noting that he was armed and dangerous. Assistant Sheriff Chris Jones on Friday said that Patton refused to roll down his window or get out of the car, at which point police called additional officers for backup.
After officers repeated orders for Patton to exit the vehicle, Patton allegedly fled in his vehicle and officers began a pursuit "through several area commands throughout the valley," Jones said.
Near Desert Inn and Rainbow Boulevard, officers allegedly deployed "stop sticks" deflating the back two tires of Patton's vehicle. Patton allegedly continued driving with the deflated tires and turned south on Las Vegas Boulevard, at which point officers conducted a "pit maneuvers" ramming Patton's vehicle and immobilizing it.
Patton then exited his vehicle armed with two knives and officers Gregory Hilton, Francisco Mazon, Shaun Ward and Nicholas Grazioso pursued Patton on foot, police say.
Patton allegedly ignored officers' commands to drop a knife as Patton walked backward away from officers. Footage from the LVMPD air unit and body-worn cameras aired showed Patton taking off his shirt and gesturing toward officers.
Hilton announced that he was going to deploy his taser, at which point Patton "charged" at the officer before he could fire the taser. Hilton and Mazon then fired their guns toward Patton, who ran behind a power box and palm trees on a street median, police say.
Patton then "dodged" a K9 and again charged toward officers, at which part officers fired and struck Patton several times.
Police called for medical attention and Patton was pronounced dead on the scene.
The LVMPD provided the following information on the involved officers:
- Officer Hilton is 36 years old and has been employed with the LVMPD since 2017. He is assigned to the Community Policing Division, South Central Area Command. He fired two rounds during the incident.
- Officer Mazon is 29 years old and has been employed with the LVMPD since 2016. He is assigned to the Community Policing Division, Spring Valley Area Command. He fired three rounds during the incident.
- Officer Ward is 34 years old and has been employed with the LVMPD since 2016. He is assigned to the Community Policing Division, Spring Valley Area Command. He fired four rounds during the incident.
- Officer Grazioso is 26 years old and has been employed with the LVMPD since 2018. He is assigned to the Community Policing Division, Bolden Area Command. He fired four rounds during the incident.
All officers are on administrative leave pending investigation by the Clark County District Attorney's Office and the LVMPD.
The Friday press conference can be viewed here:
ORIGINAL STORY (Sept. 9): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police fatally shot a man with a knife late Tuesday night.
LVMPD said officers conducted a vehicle stop around 11:10 p.m. at Joe W. Brown Drive and Karen Avenue. Officers on scene learned that the driver was wanted on a felony warrant, police said.
As officers waited for back up, the suspect fled in his vehicle, LVMPD said. Police pursued the vehicle, and the air unit helped in surveying the vehicle.
After a continued pursuit, LVMPD used a Pursuit Immobilization Technique, or a PIT maneuver, to stop the vehicle near Las Vegas Boulevard and Sahara. The suspect left the car and starting running from police.
LVMPD said the man was armed with a knife. Police said they gave verbal commands for the man to stop running, which he ignored. Police said the man then turned toward officers and ran with the knife.
Multiple officers then shot the man, killing him. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting marks the 15th this year for LVMPD involving a police officer.
(4) comments
Where's the information on who the "suspect" was?
How do you shoot a man with a knife? Do the police now carry knife guns? Just saying the headline should probably read something like "police shoot knife wielding man."
Thank you Fox5 for changing the headline. It just feels nice to be heard. [smile]
This event underscores the critical importance of yesterday's RJ article finally calling out the real problem today on the streets and in the gaming corridors of Las Vegas. Tourism must confront the dangers of getting money in the door at all costs and regardless of who brings it, and completely re-think their covid recovery effort lest short term cash flow "solutions" cause permanent damage to tje entire industry.
