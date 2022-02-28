LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man accused of trying to lure a child was arrested over the weekend, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Jaime Hernandez-Angeles, 53, was arrested Feb. 26 and faces charges of luring a child to engage in sexual acts.
According to LVMPD, Hernandez-Angeles was seen attempting to lure a child from his car on Feb. 23 around 3 p.m. in the area of Del Mar Avenue and Burnham Avenue. According to police, the victim said she was approached by the suspect who asked her to get in his car. An adult relative of the victim who was waiting to pick her up saw the exchange and confronted the suspect before he drove off.
Additional details weren't immediately available.
