LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man accused of threatening to rape and kill a Las Vegas woman will be evaluated for competency to stand trial, according to court records.
Christopher Sumbs, 40, faces charges of aggravated stalking and attempting a residential burglary after video circulated around social media of a man at a Las Vegas woman's door, knocking and then making threats.
WARNING: The audio of the video may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Sumbs appeared virtually for court Thursday after refusing to appear in court Tuesday. A judge ordered Sumbs' case be bound over to District Court to evaluate whether or not he's competent to stand trial. Sumbs continues to be held without bail.
Sumbs was also appointed a public defender for the case. His competency hearing was set for Aug. 20.
