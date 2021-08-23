Christopher Sumbs

Christopher Sumbs. (LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man accused of threatening to rape and kill a Las Vegas woman has been found incompetent to stand trial, according to court records.

At a competency hearing in Clark County District Court on Friday, a judge ruled that Christopher Sumbs, 40, was incompetent. He has been transferred for further treatment and restoration to competency.

Sumbs faces charges of aggravated stalking and attempting a residential burglary after video circulated around social media of a man at a Las Vegas woman's door, knocking and then making threats.

Sumbs appeared virtually for court Thursday after refusing to appear in court Tuesday. A judge ordered Sumbs' case be bound over to District Court to evaluate whether or not he's competent to stand trial.

Sumbs continues to be held without bail. Sumbs was also appointed a public defender for the case. 

(4) comments

AmericaFirst
AmericaFirst

So give him a one way bus ticket to San Francisco!

Report
MisterSmith
MisterSmith

Vagas has been going down the tubes on the express lately!

Report
qwerty123
qwerty123

This man needs to be institutionalized indefinitely.

Report
GlWd
GlWd

Yeah, just make sure you don't turn this one loose so that he actually kills someone next time.

Report

