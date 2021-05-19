LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man is accused of stealing up to $1.1 million is cash and poker chips from a Henderson high roller, according to an arrest report from Henderson Police.
Brock Zachary Brewer, 32, was arrested May 11 on multiple burglary, theft and home invasion charges. His arrest stems from a Feb. 10 incident when a poker player said a safe full of cash and poker chips was stolen from his home
Henderson Police said the victim is a poker player by trade and left his Henderson home around 2 p.m. Feb. 10 to play at the Aria Hotel & Casino. Just before 3 p.m., the man got a notification from his home security system about activity at his house.
The man saw two unknown men get into his house through the back door, the arrest report said. They left through the front door a short while after breaking in, the report said.
The victim said his Tesla keys and the safe inside his closet were missing. The safe contained cash and high-value poker chips, with an estimated value of $900,000 to $1.1 million, the report said. The keys to the safe were left behind.
HPD tracked down a similar case in 2006, in which the suspect followed a high-stakes poker player from Bellagio Hotel to their home before stealing about $15,000 in cash and chips. The suspect in that case was identified as Brewer.
Police eventually used cellphone GPS data and previous criminal reports to track down Brewer and arrest him on May 11.
Brewer's next court appearance was set for June 1.
