LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man is accused of committing seven robberies in 12 days in January, according to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
Alfonzo Robas, 33, faces seven counts of robbery with a deadly weapon and burglary with a firearm. LVMPD said he's suspected of robbing six gas stations and a pharmacy from Jan. 16-28.
LVMPD said the robberies occurred at the following locations:
- Circle K, 4375 Spring Mountain Road
- Chevron, 4895 Spring Mountain Road
- CVS, 2525 S. Buffalo Road
- Horizon Market & Gas, 2745 N. Rainbow Boulevard
- Rebel, 6720 W. Flamingo
- AMPM, 1590 N. Lamb
- Speedee Mart, 4120 W. Desert Inn
According to police, the suspect in all the incidents wore the same clothing in all but one event. The suspect also had the same yellow or blue bag for each incident and used a silver and black firearm in each incident, police said.
Surveillance from one of the robberies showed a green Honda Accord leaving the scene. Police said they later observed Lobas leaving the car in question and he was taken into custody.
Police found gloves, a plastic bag, a yellow bag, large amounts of change and a BB gun inside the car, an arrest report said.
In interview with police, Lobas said he was released on federal parole after ten years in prison. Lobas said "voices in his head" made him commit these crimes and apologized for what he did, the arrest report said.
Lobas said he couldn't recall the businesses he robbed nor the number of robberies he committed, police said in the arrest report. Lobas said he also couldn't remember what he spent the money on but admitted he had been smoking methamphetamine lately, according to the report.
Lobas has a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 15, according to court records.
