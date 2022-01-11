LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man accused of killing a woman and leaving her body in the desert south of Las Vegas has been extradited to Clark County.
Albertt Monterio, 21, was arrested in Torrance, Calif. on Sept. 18, 2021 after he allegedly admitted to shooting 24-year-old Destiny Jackson and stealing her vehicle.
According to an arrest report, Monterio was in Las Vegas and was trying to find a way to get back to California, but didn't own a vehicle. He contacted Jackson from a personals ad, the report said, and she picked him up and drove them to the desert.
He said while she was in the driver's seat, he said "I'm sorry" to Jackson and fired three shots. He then pushed her body out near Sloan and fled with her vehicle.
Jackson was found dead on Sept. 11, LVMPD said. Monterio's first hearing in Las Vegas was set for Wednesday morning.
(1) comment
Ever day another animal that should be in prison destroys a family
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.