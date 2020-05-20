LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man accused of killing a Nevada Highway Patrol trooper is facing additional charges after explosives were found in his home, the Nye County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.
John Dabritz, 65, faces murder charges out of White Pine County after the shooting death of Sgt. Ben Jenkins on March 27. The DA's office out of Nye County announced four additional felony charges of possessing an explosive device or component of a device at his home in Tybo.
“The killing of Sergeant Ben Jenkins was an unimaginably horrible thing and we are confident that the White Pine County DA’s Office will continue to do an excellent job with that case,” Nye County District Attorney Chris Arabia said in a statement. “Still, these charges in Nye County are serious and we have an obligation to take appropriate action against someone who would flout the law in the unthinkable manner that he has.”
Nye County officials said Dabritz had three illegal devices inside is home and detonated a fourth by shooting it from a distance. Three of the four counts have a maximum penalty of 1-6 years in prison and a $5,000 fine. The fourth charge has a maximum penalty of 1-4 years in prison and a $5,000 fine.
