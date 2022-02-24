LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man accused of killing a Las Vegas boy and placing his body in a freezer had a history of domestic violence, according to police and court records.
Brandon Toseland, 35, is accused of killing 4-year-old child Mason Dominguez and storing his body in a freezer at a Las Vegas home. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the boy's mother had been held captive by Toseland, sometimes bound and unable to move.
According to court records, Toseland had a history of domestic violence.
On Sept. 29, 2013, police were called to The Suites at 4855 Boulder Highway in reference to a domestic violence call. According to police, Toseland got into an argument with his sister and punched her in the face. The sister's young baby was present at the time of the incident, the report said. The sister was able to get up and call police, the report said.
On Dec. 9, 2018 around 7:45 a.m., police were called to a home at 4658 Tracylynn Lane for a domestic violence call. According to police, a woman who had been dating Toseland for five months reported that Toseland accused her of cheating the night before and the two got into an argument. Toseland reportedly punched the woman above her left eyebrow. Toseland returned to the home the next morning and the two argued again, and Toseland reportedly slapped the woman. After that argument, the woman called 911, the report said.
According to court documents, the case against Toseland in 2013 was dismissed prior to a trial. In the 2018 case, Toseland pleaded no contest. Toseland was ordered to community service, an impulse control class, and a 90-day suspended jail sentence.
