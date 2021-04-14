LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Rhode Island man is accused of defrauding investors out of millions who thought they were investing in the Las Vegas "Magic Mike Live" show.
John A. Santilli Jr., 47, faces charges of securities fraud, wire fraud and identity theft.
According to prosecutors, Santilli managed and partly owned Aloris Entertainment, LLC, which acquired units in Mike's Mobile Detailing, LLC, the company that operates the Las Vegas 'Magic Mike' show. Santilli allegedly raised money under a third business, "Aloris Magic Mike LP," and allegedly told investors he owned "shares" in the live show. Victims were told if they invested, they would earn a percentage of profits from the show, the prosecutors alleged.
Santilli reportedly falsified a legal document to appear as if he was a shareholder in Mike's Mobile Detailing, LLC. The indictment also alleges that Santilli misappropriated a "significant portion" of his victims' investments, including withdrawing more than $1 million at casinos across the U.S.
If convicted of all charges, Santilli would face up to 182 years in prison.
