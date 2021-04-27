LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspected DUI driver told police he might have fallen asleep just before a head-on crash that killed two people, according to an arrest report.
Avery Nellems, 23, was arrested on suspicion of DUI after an April 23 crash at Cheyenne Avenue and Lamb Boulevard. According to an arrest report, police arrived at the scene just after 6 a.m. after 911 calls about the crash.
Arriving first responders pronounced the two victims dead at about 6:04 a.m. They were identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office as Romualdo Sales Barrientos Jr., 47, and Danisha Marie Smith, 30.
According to a police report, Barrientos Jr. was the driver and Smith was in the right rear seat when they were hit head-on by a Nissan Rogue that drifted into their lane. According to car data, the Rogue was going 54 mph at the time of the crash, with the posted speed limit for the area being 45 mph.
Lyft released the following statement regarding the crash:
We are heartbroken by this tragic incident and our hearts are with Romualdo and Danisha's friends and family during this incredibly difficult time. We've reached out to their loved ones to offer our support and stand ready to assist law enforcement in any way we can.
Police said Nellems' speech was "mumbled and confused" when speaking with officers. Nellems reportedly told an officer he was headed home from work at the time of the crash but couldn't remember where the crash happened. Another officer told dispatch that Nellems thought he may have fallen asleep right before the crash, the report said.
Nellems was taken to the hospital for treatment and was subsequently arrested. According to court records, Nellems next court appearance was set for May 24.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.