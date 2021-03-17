LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police announced a suspect arrest Wednesday after a man allegedly sexually assaulted a woman while she was walking her dog.
Laparese Jones, 18, was arrested March 16 on five felony charges, including sexual assault and battery with intent to commit sexual assault.
LVMPD Lt. Richard Meyers said the incident happened March 8 in the 2200 block of Torrey Pines near Smoke Ranch Road. Meyers said the woman was walking her dog in the area when she was attacked by Jones. Meyers said Jones attempted to strangle the victim before sexually assaulting her.
Meyers said the suspect was a stranger to the victim. Meyers said LVMPD officers knocked on 1,000 doors over a week to help identify the suspect before he was arrested in the area of Vegas Drive and Rainbow Boulevard.
The victim is doing okay, Meyers said, but that she will "live the trauma of this event" throughout her life.
