LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are asking for the public's assistance in locating a suspect in the death of Tiffany Booth, who was found dead near Indian Springs in October.
Booth and her boyfriend Eduardo Clemente, now the primary suspect, were reported missing Oct. 5. Booth's body was found near Indian Springs on Oct. 27.
“We believe he is hiding out in the mountains potentially somewhere,” Spencer said.
Clemente is described as 38 years old, white male, 6’2" 385 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. Police are asking the public, especially residents in remote areas, to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department if they have any information that might lead to locating him.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said detectives believe Clemente could be in northeastern Nevada near the Ruby Mountains.
Spencer said an executed search warrant of Booth and Clemente's shared apartment led detectives to suspect that Booth was the victim of a homicide. Booth's cause and manner of death has not yet been confirmed by the Clark County Coroner's office.
After the couple was reported missing, detectives found Booth's car in a remote area in the mountains outside of Ely, Nevada.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Clemente are asked to contact LVMPD Homicide Section.
