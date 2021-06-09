LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police have arrested a suspect and identified the victim in a possible kidnapping.
Police said that on June 8 before 12:00 p.m., surveillance footage captured a woman being battered and forced into a vehicle by a presumed boyfriend in the area of Twain and Valley View.
Spring Valley Area Command posted on Twitter at 1:18 p.m. that the suspect was in custody and that officers were working with the victim to provide her resources.
**Update**🚨In Custody🚨**Thank you to everyone who has helped share this post. The suspect has not only been identified, but is also in custody. Additionally, the victim has been identified, and Officers will be working with her to provide her with resources we have available.— LVMPD SVAC (@LVMPDSVAC) June 9, 2021
