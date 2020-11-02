UPDATE: The man who was fatally shot by Las Vegas Metropolitan police on Tuesday has been identified.
Maurice Jamaal Parker, 34 years old from Las Vegas, died of gunshot wounds on Oct. 27. His death has been categorized as a homicide by the Clark County Coroner's Office.
During a media briefing on Monday, LVMPD Assistant Sheriff Chris Jones said that Parker was a suspect in a shooting that took place in the 3300 block of Brussels Street at 10:30 a.m. on the same day police shot him. The shooting was
The officer-involved shooting took place later that evening around 11:30 p.m. on North Pecos Road. LVMPD Sergeant Steven Perry, Detective Eric Stafford, Detective Solon McGill and Detective Julien Pappas fired a combined 13 rounds at Parker.
Based on police body-worn camera footage, police accounts and investigation, Parker initially complied with police commands to put his hands on his head and turned away from officers. He then reached for a handgun, which was loaded with 10 rounds and a magazine, police say.
This is the 17th officer-involved shooting for the LVMPD.
The Monday media briefing is available below.
WARNING: Surveillance and police body-worn camera footage may be considered graphic or disturbing for some viewers.
ORIGINAL STORY (OCT. 28): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police shot and killed a shooting suspect at a business in the northeast valley Tuesday night.
LVMPD said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at a business in the 2500 block of N. Pecos Road. Police said they received information that someone working at the business was a suspect in a shooting that happened earlier that day.
Police found the suspect, who initially cooperated with police. LVMPD said the suspect suddenly turned and pulled a gun from his waistband.
Officers fired multiple rounds, striking the suspect multiple times. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
The shooting marks the 17th police shooting in Metro's jurisdiction in 2020. The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the identity of the suspect once next of kin is notified.
The incident was the first of three deadly events overnight in the Las Vegas Valley. Las Vegas police said a hostage situation led to a murder-suicide near Flamingo and US 95 overnight. Police then investigated a second homicide near Nellis and Lake Mead early Wednesday morning.
Police identified Sergeant Steven Perry, 52, Detective Eric Stafford, 35, Detective Solon McGill, 41, and Detective Julien Pappas, 31, as the officers involved in the incident. All were placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.
