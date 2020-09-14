LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were looking to identify a suspect in a robbery from August.
According to police, a man went into a business on the 4000 block of East Sahara Avenue, near U.S 95, on August 2. The suspect allegedly approached an employee, showed them a handgun and demanded money from the register.
The business was not named by police.
The suspect ran from the business with an unknown amount of money. He's described as 5'7" tall with a medium build. He was last seen in the outfit pictured above, a black hat, black camouflage hoodie, black pants and a black face mask.
Anyone with information is urged to call police at (702) 828-3591. To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.