LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a fatal road rage incident Thursday night as self defense.
LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer said the incident happened around 8 p.m. May 7 at the Russell Road off ramp near I-15. Spencer said multiple vehicles traveling southbound on I-15 were involved and one of the vehicles cut off the other in traffic.
One of the drivers exited his vehicle and approached the vehicle in front of him. The man had a gun in his waistband that he pulled out. Spencer said that caused the other person to pull out his own gun and shoot the man multiple times.
The man who was shot returned to his vehicle. A witness in another travel lane called 911, according to police. The person who fired the gun took off from the scene before contacting police.
Spencer described the deceased person as a white man in his early 20s.
Police were interviewing the man who fired the weapon multiple times but described the incident as self defense. No arrests were made Thursday night, Spencer said.
