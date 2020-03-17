LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Las Vegas on Monday called off an in-person media briefing to discuss an officer-involved shooting from Friday.
Instead, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Assistant Sheriff Chris Darcy sent media a videotaped version of the press conference including body-camera footage from the officer involved.
Darcy said on March 14 about 10 p.m., officers were in the area of the 4500 block of Lindale Avenue, near Lamb Boulevard and Vegas Valley Drive, and saw two juveniles walking near a closed rec center.
Police said the officers parked their vehicle and one of the juveniles started to change direction and walk away from officers. Officer Barnum later found the juvenile, an unidentified 16-year-old boy, running in a nearby neighborhood holding a handgun.
Darcy said the officer chased the boy, ordering him to drop the gun. The boy ran into a front yard and sat down, then took the gun from his waistband, police said. The officer then fired four rounds, hitting the boy. He was taken to Sunrise Pediatrics Hospital.
After he was released, the boy was arrested into the Clark County Juvenile Detention Center for resisting a public officer with a firearm and possession of a firearm by a child under 18.
The second juvenile was not caught.
This was the fourth officer-involved shooting of the year.
Anyone with any information about this incident is urged
to contact the LVMPD Force Investigation Team at (702) 828-8452. To remain
anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
