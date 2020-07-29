LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police detectives were on scene of a double homicide investigation in the central valley early Wednesday morning.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. David Gordon, officers responded to reports of gunshots about 12:30 a.m. on July 29 to the 700 block of Eastern Avenue, near East McWilliams Avenue.
In the area, police said responding officers found a silver SUV that crashed into the wall of a home. They found a man in the driver's seat dead with apparent gunshot wounds.
A woman in the passenger seat was also shot, police said. She was taken to University Medical Center where she died.
Police said the investigation showed that the victims drove into the area and pulled up to the unknown suspect on foot. The victims and suspect spoke and as the couple drove away, the suspect fired several shots. The SUV continued until it hit the wall.
The Clark County Coroner's Office was expected to release the identities of the victims after next of kin has been notified.
Anyone with information about the shooting or suspect is asked to call police at (702) 828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (702) 385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
(3) comments
Pedro probably grabbed to many tacos & was slow pushing the lawn mower ?
DemocRat cities ALL the same - They create crime waves and then blame " . White Supremacists" that dont exist. Theyre Tyrants and cause murders when they tell criminals they are victims and the Police are enemies. Sisolak has RUINED Nevada and it will get worse until hes GONE!
Correlation, not causation. Low income areas urban areas which tend to suffer from high crime tend to vote democratic, but democrats do not create these spaces. Life is not black and white, right or left, criminals can be victims and the police can do wrong even though in a perfect world we wish it wasn't the case.
