LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The suspect involved in an officer-involved shooting with Las Vegas police over the weekend had a handgun and a shotgun in his hands, reportedly making threats toward police and other people.
Cory Iturribarria, 38, was arrested Feb. 16 after an officer-involved shooting in the 10800 block of Rosalba Street, near Cactus Avenue and Valley View Boulevard.
Police said dispatchers received a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. Feb. 16 where Iturribarria could be heard making threats in the background. Arriving officers located an elderly male, who said he was worried about Iturribarria's mental state.
The man said Iturribarria was armed with firearms and was threatening to kill police and others. Iturribarria exited the residence holding a shotgun and a handgun, police said.
LVMPD Officer Andrea Mitre, 30, fired multiple rounds, hitting Iturribarria.
Mitre has been with the department since 2016.
Iturribarria was taken into custody and transported to University Medical Center, police said. Iturribarria was stable, according to LVMPD.
Iturribarria faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon on an elderly person, and two counts of coercion domestic violence with threats or physical force with a deadly weapon.
The incident marks the third officer-involved shooting for LVMPD's jurisdiction in 2020.
