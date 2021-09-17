LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man has been arrested for "intentionally" hitting a man with his car after a fight.
LVMPD said the incident took place around 2 a.m. Sept. 16 near Washington Avenue and Pecos Road. Police said the incident happened in the parking lot of El Rincon de Los Remedios.
Arriving officers found a man suffering from traumatic injuries. He was transported to University Medical Center where he later died, police said.
LVMPD investigators identified 41-year-old Ricardo Ramos as the suspect in the man's death. According to an arrest report, surveillance video showed a group of men approach Ramos outside of El Rincon de Los Remedios. Ramos was punched by one of the men, later identified as the man who was hit by the car, while at least one other man assaulted Ramos, the report said.
Police identified the man who punched Ramos as Ronnie Henley. The arrest report said Henley was seen going through Ramos pockets and taking items out before leaving Ramos on the ground.
Ramos is then seen getting up and getting into his Ford F350, the report said. Then, officers see the F350 slam into another truck where Henley and his friends were standing, the report said. The F350 then fled the area.
Ramos turned himself in to police and was charged with murder, according to the LVMPD.
In a court hearing Friday, Ramos was denied bail, court records show. His next court hearing was set for Sept. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.