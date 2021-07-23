LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a murder-suicide Wednesday night in south Las Vegas.
According to police, officers responded to the 2700 block of west Serene Avenue on July 21 for a reporting shooting involving a husband and wife around 6:50 p.m.
Officers located a woman with multiple gunshot wounds and a man with a self-inflicted wound. The woman was taken to University Medical Center in critical condition where she later died, police said. The woman's husband was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.
Police said the man and woman were married and got into an argument. Police said the man shot his wife and then himself.
The Clark County Coroner's Office will identify the couple once next of kin is notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.