LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating after a driver was found dead after a single-vehicle crash Monday night in the east valley.
LVMPD said the incident happened around 10:48 p.m. Monday near Flamingo Road and Eastern Avenue, at Viking and Topaz roads. LVMPD Lt. David Gordon said homicide detectives were investigating an incident "involving one person who is deceased."
In a news release Tuesday morning, Las Vegas police said dispatch received multiple calls from citizens reporting a single vehicle. Arriving medical personnel extracted an unconscious driver to provide aid and discovered the victim was suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim was pronounced deceased on scene, police said in the release.
The LVMPD Homicide Section has taken over the investigation.
The suspect or motive is unknown, police said.
The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death will be released by the Clark County Coroner's office.
