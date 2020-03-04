LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department showed off some of the modern technology they’re using to stay one step ahead of valley criminals.
“It’s my thought that, given the tools, three officers out in the field could essentially equal one person behind a keyboard,” said Metro Lt. Bill Steinmetz, who oversees Metro’s Fusion Watch division.
“It’s the 21st century,” said Steinmetz. “It’s the future.”
One of their newest and most futuristic tools is called ShotSpotter, which uses hidden sensors around the valley to listen for and triangulate the sound of gunshots.
Since Metro expanded the system in November, it’s picked up gunfire more than 700 times, and they’re finding that more often than not, no one ever calls it in.
“Of those, there’s approximately 500 shootings we wouldn’t’ have even responded or known any different about.”
If ShotSpotter is Metro’s ears, then their fleet of public safety cameras are the eyes.
“We had a lady walking up and down Las Vegas Boulevard with a knife. This lady was disrobing and threatening passersby,” Steinmetz described. “Our specialists, with our public safety cameras, were not only able to locate the person and take her into custody, but also see that she was armed with a knife and she disarmed herself which helped avoid a shooting on Las Vegas Blvd. with an officer or somebody else. I think that’s the epitome of safety and giving the public exactly what they deserve – and that’s safety provided by our officers.”
Tied in with that surveillance is facial recognition technology.
“It’s not like CSI. It’s not like any of those other shows,” Steinmetz said.
He explained it requires a human touch. Every match is analyzed by multiple people trained in facial recognition, checked, then checked again.
Steinmetz was also adamant that their approach to using facial recognition is meant to respect people’s right to privacy and liberty.
“If you’re a John or Jane citizen there’s no reason for us to scan you and find out that you’re involved in a crime – although it may be beneficial – it’s not the right thing to do from a privacy standpoint and that’s why we’ve taken that self-restrictive approach,” Steinmetz said.
