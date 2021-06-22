LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The family of 22-year-old Lesly Palacio said they are outraged and want a stiffer penalty for the man who pleaded guilty to covering up her death.
Jose Rangel, 46, entered a guilty plea as as accessory to Palacio's murder in Aug. 2020. Rangel was apprehended in February near the U.S.-Mexico border.
Rangel faces only up to two years in prison for his charges.
"In two years, this man will be out on our streets," attorney Ofelia Markarian said during a Palacio family press conference Monday night. "This is extremely scary. This is unfair. This family needs justice, they lost their daughter, they lost their sister."
Erick Rangel-Ibarra, Rangel's son, is still wanted. He's accused of killing Palacio and leaving her body near the Valley of Fire.
