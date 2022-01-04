LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The suspect accused of killing a man was a victim of circumstance by stealing a vehicle that happened to have body parts, including a severed head, in the back, his defense attorney said Tuesday.
Eric Holland faces a murder charge after Las Vegas Metropolitan Police conducted a vehicle stop on Dec. 23 on a Toyota Tundra with a suspended registration. Police said they followed the vehicle before Holland was seen driving a gold Chevrolet Avalanche.
LVMPD found a severed head and body parts in several coolers inside the second truck, according to an arrest report. The Associated Press identified the victim as Richard P. Miller of Las Vegas, an acquaintance of the suspect. The coroner said Miller died from multiple gunshot wounds and his death was a homicide, according to AP.
Holland's defense attorney David Westbrook claimed Holland happened to steal a vehicle with body parts inside. Westbrook asked rhetorically why Holland would intentionally lead officers to a vehicle with body parts inside.
“In order to believe he had knowledge of what was in that vehicle, you would have to believe he intentionally led police to the body," Westbrook said.
An LVMPD detective testified that multiple firearms and knives were recovered at the scene, along with tape and plastic bags. Prosecutors argued Holland was a danger to society and asked that he not be granted bail.
Judge Harmony Letizia agreed to not grant Holland bail. His next court appearance was set for Jan. 27.
