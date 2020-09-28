LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A lawsuit has been filed against the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department regarding its response protocol to Black Lives Matter protests this summer.
The complaint, filed on Sept. 25 by McLetchie Law on behalf of seven plaintiffs, suggests the department used "violent" tactics to control crowds who were assembling in opposition of police brutality, in the months following the death of George Floyd.
The lawsuit named LVMPD Sheriff Joe Lombardo, Lt. Kurt McKenzie, Officer Tabitha Dickson and 14 additional officers and claimed the department's actions violated the plaintiffs' constitutional rights to peaceable assembly.
"Metro knowingly placed demonstrators in physical danger and, in fact, injured demonstrators through their reckless and indiscriminate use of these tactics," the lawsuit read.
Among these alleged tactics was a practice called "kettling," an act in which law enforcement confines protestors in a small area as a means of crowd control, and the deployment of tear gas and pepperballs. The lawsuit also criticized police's use of these projectiles on groups outside of the protest scope, including legal observers and journalists, "those who posed absolutely no threat to police or to the public."
The lawsuit cited Sheriff Lombardo as the elected official responsible for abiding by Nevada's laws and code of conduct by law enforcement.
"Sheriff Lombardo has final policymaking authority for Metro internal policies and is vested with supervisory authority over all Metro officers. Sheriff Lombardo is being sued in his official capacity," the lawsuit read.
Weeks prior to the summer protests in Las Vegas, LVMPD revised its use of force policy regarding de-escalation practices and excessive force.
Moreover, the complaint stated police disregarded COVID-19 safety measures with its use of tear gas, prompting many protesters to remove their masks, in addition to "kettling," which broke social-distancing recommendations amid the pandemic.
Plaintiffs are seeking a permanent injunction and "declaratory relief," or an official response from the department, due to the "irreparable" harm caused by events stated in the lawsuit.
On Monday afternoon, the LVMPD said it would not be commenting on pending litigation.
