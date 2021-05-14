LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A lawsuit claims the death of a woman in her 60's was connected to a product from the Las Vegas-based company Real Water.
The lawsuit identifies the woman as 69-year-old Clark County resident Kathleen Ryerson. The lawsuit alleges she received Real Water through home delivery.
Ryerson was hospitalized at St. Rose Siena Hospital with severe liver failure in September 2020. She was hospitalized again on Oct. 22 until her death on Nov. 11.
The lawsuit lists six other plaintiffs, with one as young and 7 months old, who allege serious complications after drinking Real Water. All were diagnosed with severe liver failure, the lawsuit said.
The Southern Nevada Health District has linked at least 11 cases of acute-non viral hepatis to Real Water, although their investigation has 50 additional reports, including cases in children.
The lawsuit alleges three separate Real Water outbreaks: One in 2018, one in August and September 2019, and one in August through October 2020. Eleven of the 12 listed victims were subject to liver failure, the lawsuit said.
The lawsuit claims there are 46 others who suffered severe complications when drinking Real Water, including liver failure, multiple miscarriages and a brain surgery case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.