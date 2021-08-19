LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- An alert citizen is being recognized for protecting the community. She saw a disturbing video online and because she paid close attention, she helped Las Vegas police crack the case.
“What I’m looking for is for the girl in the house to come out here, because I’m going to rape her and kill her,” Christopher Sumbs, 40, was recorded saying via a Ring doorbell camera. The video, posted on Facebook, went viral.
Karen Stuart saw that clip the morning of July 22, right before she went to work and shared it on her social media account.
“It was meant for me to be in the lobby that day I guess,” Stuart said.
While she was working in lobby of Clark County Marriage License Bureau at the Regional Justice Center that morning, she glanced outside while cleaning the windows.
“I look at the corner and he’s standing at the corner, like the crosswalk, and I’m like, ‘Wait, that is the guy I seen this morning?’” Stuart said. “Then I look at my phone. I look at him like, four times and I went back and forth because you don’t want to misidentify and I’m like, 'no, that’s him.'"
Stuart flagged down a City of Las Vegas Marshal and insisted she spotted the man in the video.
Thursday afternoon at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police headquarters, Stuart was recognized with a Distinguished Citizen Award for her actions.
Sumbs now faces charges of aggravated stalking, coercion and obstructing a public officer. He is due in court for a competency hearing on Friday.
"I always tell my coworkers, be aware of your surroundings, especially downtown where we work, and they always laugh at me, but I tell them that every day,” Stuart said.
Las Vegas police stated they rely on alert citizens like Stuart's to help keep the community safe.
