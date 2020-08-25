LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman agreed to a plea deal 20 years after a crash that killed six teenagers in Las Vegas, according to court records.
Jessica Williams was found guilty of driving under the influence of marijuana and sentenced in 2001.
Williams admitted to taking drugs before falling asleep at the wheel of a van. She hit a group of students at 75 miles per hour. The kids were picking up trash along Interstate 15 in March of 2000. Five students died instantly. Another student died the following day.
According to court documents, Williams recently had her conviction vacated. Williams pleaded guilty to vehicular manslaughter and was given credit for time served, meaning she won't have to go to prison or be on probation.
Williams was previously sentenced to 18 to 45 years in prison for each victim. Her lawyer claimed her constitutional rights were violated during the trial.
During a parole board hearing in 2018, Commissioner Connie Bisbee asked why Williams has shown so much remorse for falling asleep, but has not taken ownership for smoking marijuana or ingesting ecstasy.
"I don't believe I was under the influence at all and I believe at my trial we proved that," Williams said. "What I did was wrong, but what I did was fall asleep."
