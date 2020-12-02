LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas woman was arrested Monday after she allegedly ran over her boyfriend as he was breaking up with her, according to an arrest report.
Maylien Doppert, 41, was arrested Nov. 30 on a murder charge after an alleged incident a week prior. According to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Doppert's boyfriend James Dutter, 42, was found in a parking lot at 4110 Sanderling Circle, near Twain Avenue and Wynn Road. Dutter told first responders that he couldn't feel his left arm nor his legs, and that his girlfriend hit him with a car.
Dutter was taken to University Medical Center for treatment. There, he reportedly told police that he had recently moved in with Doppert after dating for a few months. Dutter decided to pack up his things while Doppert wasn't home, but she arrived while he was loading some items into his car, according to an arrest report.
Doppert confronted Dutter, accusing him of stealing some of her things, Dutter told police. The arrest report said Dutter let Doppert inspect his things while he continued to pack up.
Dutter said Doppert got into her car and allegedly tried to hit him with the car while he was at the trunk packing. The arrest report said Dutter threw a 20-inch TV at the car to avoid being hit, and continued packing. Shortly after, Doppert reportedly accelerated her car toward Dutter again, hitting him and sending him airborne, according to the report.
Dutter told police he woke up under another car's bumper, unable to move, the report said.
The arrest report said Dutter died at UMC on Nov. 29. The Clark County Coroner's Office said Dutter died of multiple blunt force injuries, and his death was ruled a homicide, the report said.
Homicide detectives contacted Doppert after Dutter died. According to the arrest report, Doppert admitted to hitting Dutter with the car during an argument. Police inspected the car in question, which had a broken windshield and a large dent on the roofline near the windshield, the report said. Investigators also found hair-like fibers and blood on the windshield and front fender, the report said.
Doppert's first court appearance was set for Wednesday morning, according to jail records.
