LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman was arrested after allegedly robbing four check-cashing businesses in full disguise in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.
Cynterria Bogard, 21, was arrested March 2 on multiple robbery and burglary charges stemming from a string of robberies in August 2019.
According to an arrest report from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a woman disguised in sunglasses and a blonde wig approached the counter of a check-cashing business and slid a note to a worker. The note said, "I want $20,000 in cash, I have a gun, do not press any alarms or I will shoot," the report said.
The notes varied in amount requested and threats at each location, the report said.
LVMPD and North Las Vegas Police said the suspect did this to four check-cashing businesses in the span of 35 minutes on Aug. 9, 2019. The report said the suspect failed to get money in all except one event.
Police released information about the suspect in August, but said no substantial tips came from the release.
In February, police matched finger prints on the note given to workers to Bogard, according to an arrest report. Police also identified Bogard's boyfriend, Devin Stewart, 21, as the getaway driver.
In an interview with police, Stewart said he recalled driving his girlfriend to multiple loan businesses around the time of the robberies. Stewart denied knowing that Bogard was committing any crimes when she walked into the businesses.
Bogard was arrested March 2 and interviewed by police. According to the report, Bogard admitted to the robberies, saying she needed the money for bills and for her mother. Bogard also said Stewart knew of the robberies and helped drive her to the different locations.
According to court records, Bogard's bail was set at $25,000. A preliminary hearing was set for March 19.
