LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas woman was arrested after allegedly stabbing an elderly man multiple times, according to an arrest report.
Selena Barkalow, 22, was arrested June 30 on charges of attempted murder and battery with a deadly weapon against an elderly victim. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, the incident happened near the intersection of Edna and Decatur just before 5 a.m. June 30.
A 911 caller said they saw a fist fight between a partially clothed woman and a man in the street. The caller told police that the woman was holding a large knife.
Police found a man in his 60s with multiple stab wounds to his arm. Police secured his arm in a tourniquet. The female suspect, later identified as Barkalow, was seen running from the area toward a nearby apartment complex covered in blood, the arrest report said. Barkalow was taken into custody without incident.
A witness in the area was at a nearby bus stop when he said he saw Barkalow walk past him, just after 4:30 a.m. A short time later, the witness saw the woman stabbing a man with a large knife in an overhand motion as the man struggled. The witness said the man eventually wrestled the woman to the ground, stabbed her and threw the knife in the street so she couldn't reach it. The woman then got up at fled the scene, the report said.
The witness told police that due to the woman's actions, he felt she would keep stabbing "until [the victim] was lifeless," the report said.
Police interviewed Barkalow's brother, who lives with her at a nearby apartment complex. The brother said he heard his sister slam the door early in the morning. When she came back, Barkalow was covered in blood, according to the report.
The brother reportedly encouraged Barkalow to talk to police about the incident, but she fled in an unknown direction, the report said. The brother told police he kept a large "Rambo" style knife in the kitchen for protection, and he had last seen it the night before the incident.
Barkalow and the victim were taken to University Medical Center and weren't immediately interviewed by police, according to the arrest report.
On Thursday, Barkalow's bail was set at $10,000. According to court records, she was ordered to stay away from the victim and would be subject to high-level monitoring if released. As of Thursday afternoon, Clark County Detention Center records indicate Barkalow was still in custody.
Barkalow was scheduled to appear in court on July 16 for a preliminary hearing.
4:30 in the morning,the drugged ho still working!
