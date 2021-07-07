LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas woman is accused of trying to kill her boyfriend and intentionally lighting a residence on fire with her bedridden mother inside.
Erica Stanisavljevic faces charges of elderly abuse, torturing/killing an animal, arson, attempted murder, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and domestic violence battery after a fire on May 30.
According to an arrest report, Stanisavljevic's mother called 911 to report the fire, saying she was bedridden and couldn't get out of the apartment. Officers located Stanisavljevic on scene and she directed them to her mother's room. The mother was taken to University Medical Center with third-degree burns to her face and arm and for excessive smoke inhalation.
Fire investigators also found dead animals in the fire, including two cats in the bathroom, a service dog for the mother and a rabbit in Stanisavljevic's bedroom.
Stanisavljevic was found with "deep lacerations" to her arms, the report said. Fire investigators asked about her injuries, and she said she accidentally cut them trying to cut down curtains in her mother's room. Stanisavljevic also told Las Vegas Fire & Rescue that she was asleep when the fire broke out, then later changed her story and said she was refinishing a table when her cat knocked over a candle, which caught some varnish on fire, the report said.
On June 1, an anonymous source contacted police and said Stanisavljevic started the fire while attempting to kill her boyfriend, an arrest report said. The source told police that Stanisavljevic stabbed her boyfriend in the back right shoulder, grabbed a towel, lit it on fire and threw it at him, the report said. Stanisavljevic then began throwing varnish from a can and tried to light him on fire.
The boyfriend attempted to escape, but Stanisavljevic was reportedly making slashing motions toward him to keep him in house, the report said. Eventually he was able to escape.
Neighbors confirmed Stanisavljevic had a boyfriend and that they heard rumors she tried to kill him, the report said. One person saw Stanisavljevic with a knife shortly after the fire.
A caregiver for the mother told police Stanisavljevic showed signs of mental illness, saying Stanisavljevic heard voices, the report said.
In an interview with police, Stanisavljevic denied ever using illegal narcotics and said she is on some medication prescribed to her from Desert Parkway Behavioral Center and UMC. Stanisavljevic denied suffering from memory loss, but answered most of the questions with "I don't know" or "I don't remember," police said in the arrest report.
According to court records, Stanisavljevic's next court date was set for July 21.
