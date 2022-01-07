LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman who allegedly pushed an elderly man off of a bus reached a plea deal with prosecutors, according to court records.
Cadesha Bishop was accused of pushing an elderly man off of an RTC bus on March 21, 2019. Bishop pleaded guilty to abuse of an older vulnerable person resulting in substantial bodily harm or death during a court hearing on Dec. 27, according to court records. Bishop was previously facing a murder charge.
Serge Fournier, 74, hit his head on the sidewalk after he was pushed from the bus. He later died from his injuries.
A police report says Fournier was moving up the aisle of the Regional Transportation Commission bus when he asked a woman who had been cursing at other people to be nicer to passengers. Bishop was accused of shoving Fournier out the door "with enough force that he never touched any of the steps" before hitting his head about 8 feet (2.4 meters) from the bus.
Bishop's sentencing hearing was set for Feb. 18.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Shouldn't this person at the very least be accused of manslaughter? Or do some people just get a pass on crime?
