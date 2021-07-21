LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman is facing animal cruelty charges after Las Vegas police say she left two dogs tethered in a backyard Tuesday with no food or water, resulting in the death of the animals.
According to an arrest report, the woman, identified as Jael Feliciano, called police to request assistance after she arrived back home from running errands and found her two dogs deceased.
According to the report, Feliciano told police that she left her two dogs, Tiny and Buster, tethered to her chain link fence at 9:30 a.m. when she went to run errands. She said she returned home at approximately 11:15 a.m. and the dogs were still alive in the backyard. After leaving again, when she returned around 2:30 p.m., she found the animals dead in the backyard.
An arriving officer examined the dogs and based on her prior experience as an animal control officer, she recognized several signs that indicted that the animals had died of heat stroke.
The report states that the dogs had dug holes where they were tethered and their paws, mouths and noses were caked in dirt.
According to police, the dogs lacked water and shade, and the National Weather Service was reporting the temperature to be 105 degrees.
The report states that at 3:30 p.m., an LVMPD officer took a ground temperature reading where the dogs were located. Two reading were taking near the dogs; one reading showed the ground to be 159 degrees and the second showed the ground to be 162 degrees.
Police note that the tether was less than six feet in length and would not have allowed the dogs to move far from the fence or to find shade.
While she was gone, according to the arrest report, the woman's half-sister arrived to the home, heard the dogs barking and saw they they appeared to be in distress. She said she did not recognize the dogs and called Feliciano ten times but did not reach her.
Feliciano told police that she had been watching the dogs for her mother. She told officers that her phone had died and she did not receive the calls from her half-sister, the report states.
