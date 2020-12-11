LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man who was previously set free after a delay in police bloodwork pleaded guilty in a deadly DUI crash, according to court records.
Anthony Peniston, 47, entered a guilty plea on Oct. 14 for a charge of DUI resulting in death. As part of his plea, Peniston was ordered to report immediately to probation as he awaits sentencing, set for Feb. 10, 2021.
Police said Peniston was the driver in a deadly DUI crash on Nov. 16, 2019 near Aliante Casino in North Las Vegas.
About 4:30 a.m. that day, North Las Vegas Police officers went to the intersection of Aliante Parkway and Broadwing Drive for a crash, where they found a 72-year-old Arthur Boyd Hobbs dead. NLVPD said Peniston drove through a stop sign and hit Hobbs' car.
In Dec. 2019, Peniston was released from jail after the Clark County District Attorney's Office said they couldn't file a complaint due to the police not submitting blood alcohol test results to determine impairment.
"Without a blood test result reference a person’s alcohol levels, the District Attorney’s office cannot file a criminal complaint," the DA said in a statement at the time.
Peniston was re-booked days later. NLVPD Chief Pamela Ojeda cited a delay with the lab resulting in his original release:
The North Las Vegas Police Department can confirm there was a delay in obtaining the results of Mr. Anthony Peniston’s blood test. As soon as the delay was discovered, immediate action was taken to expedite the process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.