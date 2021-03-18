LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas tax preparer pleaded guilty Thursday to filing fraudulent tax returns over the past seven years.
Anita Edoria Santa Ana, 61, pleaded guilty to one count of preparation and filing of false tax returns. According to prosecutors, the false returns caused nearly $3 million is tax loss to the IRS.
Court documents said Santa Ana operated tax return preparation businesses Santana Tax Service and Silver Income Tax LLV. From 2012 to 2018, Santa Ana falsified tax returns by claiming deductions and exemptions that weren't applicable to the clients.
“Santa Ana is the type of tax return preparer we warn taxpayers about every year,” IRS Special Agent in Charge Tara Sullivan said. “Choose wisely, because a large refund that you are not entitled to today could result in owing more to the IRS later.”
Santa Ana faces up to three years in prison along with fines and supervised release. Santa Ana will be sentenced in June.
