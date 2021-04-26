LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect in a weekend shooting on the Las Vegas Strip didn't appear in court Monday.
According to court records, Malik Frost, 25, missed his Monday morning court hearing after being "disruptive." Frost was not granted bail and his next court date was set for April 28.
Frost is accused of shooting and killing a man on the Las Vegas Strip over the weekend. According to police, Frost got into an argument with a man and shot him before fleeing the area. A witness tried to stop Frost by throwing rocks at him and police said Frost shot the witness in the leg.
Frost faces a charge of open murder and two charges of attempted murder, court records show.
