LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A rideshare driver was arrested after he allegedly tried to lure a child.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Ranier Braga, 50, was arrested Feb. 21 on charges of unlawful contact with a minor and luring a child.
Police said Braga was a rideshare driver with access to various passengers. It wasn't immediately clear what rideshare service Braga was driving for.
Braga's next court appearance was set for Feb. 26.
Anyone with information about Braga is urged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3421.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
