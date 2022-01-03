Washington Raiders Football

Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Nate Hobbs (39) attends a news conference after an NFL football game against the Washington Football Team, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

 Rick Scuteri

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Raiders player was arrested Monday on a DUI charge, according to Las Vegas police.

Cornerback Nathan Hobbs was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge Monday around 4 a.m. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Hobbs was found in a hotel parking garage in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. LVMPD Dispatch said a driver was asleep in his vehicle parked on the exit ramp of the garage.

Arriving officers confirmed the driver was Hobbs, LVMPD said. Police said Hobbs failed field sobriety tests.

Raiders coach Rich Bisaccia confirmed Hobbs' arrest in a Monday press conference. 

Lawyers representing Hobbs called the validity of the charge into question.

"The facts and circumstances related by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to the news media leave serious concerns that this does not qualify as a DUI under Nevada law," David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement.

Hobbs was booked into Clark County Detention Center Monday morning, but court records show he was later released. Hobbs' next court appearance was set for May 3.

