LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas Raiders player was arrested Monday on a DUI charge, according to Las Vegas police.
Cornerback Nathan Hobbs was arrested on a misdemeanor DUI charge Monday around 4 a.m. According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, Hobbs was found in a hotel parking garage in the 3500 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. LVMPD Dispatch said a driver was asleep in his vehicle parked on the exit ramp of the garage.
Arriving officers confirmed the driver was Hobbs, LVMPD said. Police said Hobbs failed field sobriety tests.
Raiders coach Rich Bisaccia confirmed Hobbs' arrest in a Monday press conference.
Rich Bisaccia says CB Nate Hobbs was “involved in an incident” this morning. Team is still collecting information.TMZ reporting a DUI after he was found passed out in his car on the Strip #Raiders @FOX5Vegas— Vince Sapienza (@VinceSapienza) January 3, 2022
Lawyers representing Hobbs called the validity of the charge into question.
"The facts and circumstances related by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to the news media leave serious concerns that this does not qualify as a DUI under Nevada law," David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said in a statement.
Hobbs was booked into Clark County Detention Center Monday morning, but court records show he was later released. Hobbs' next court appearance was set for May 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.