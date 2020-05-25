LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a woman shot her husband after he was choking their teenage daughter Monday night.
According to police, officers were dispatched to an apartment complex around 9 p.m. on May 25 to the 1700 block of East Reno, near Tropicana Avenue.
A woman in her mid 40s told police that she shot her husband after he got into a fight with couple's teenage daughter, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
The teen's mom separated her husband and child several times before a gun shot was heard, police said. The teen's father was choking his daughter prior to being shot.
As of Monday night, police said it was unclear if the mother will face any charges related to the shooting.
