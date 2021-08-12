LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police's Traffic Bureau is warning the public about a new email scam.
Emails in question inform motorists that they were caught on camera speeding, and offer a link for people to see the speed camera footage. The emails are signed by "The Traffic Division."
LVMPD and LVMPD Traffic will never send an email like this...and the state of Nevada does not use red light cameras! pic.twitter.com/H3ZOuH3VnN— LVMPD Traffic Bureau (@LVMPD_Traffic) August 11, 2021
LVMPD said it would never send an email like this, and that the state of Nevada does not use red light cameras.
