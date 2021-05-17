LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they've seen an uptick in car thefts over the past year.
According to LVMPD, the department has seen a 26% increase in car thefts compared to 2020. Police said the Convention Center and Spring Valley area commands are the most targeted areas.
Police said thieves are also targeting the following vehicle types:
- Older-model Chevrolet Silverados and Tahoes
- Ford F-Series trucks
- Honda Civics and Accords
Police said there are simple steps to avoid stolen vehicles:
- Lock your vehicle
- Take your keys
- Hide any valuables in your vehicle
- Not leaving your car running unattended in public
- Installing an audible alarm, a steering column collar, or a steering wheel lock
- Using immobilization devices like a kill switch
- Installing a GPS tracking device so police can easily track down a car if stolen
Police said to make sure you have your license plate number, VIN number, make, model and color of your vehicle handy in case it's stolen. Police also said you should report a stolen vehicle to your insurance company. If you locate your vehicle after it was stolen, make sure to tell police so it's officially removed from its database.
