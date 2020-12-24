LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas homicide detectives are investigating a double shooting in the east valley Thursday morning.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ray Spencer said homicide was the shooting took place around 4:30 a.m. in the 5400 block of Mountain Vista, just north of Russell Road.
Spencer said a white male in his late 20s was arriving at the apparent complex after going to the gym. While parking, the man was approached by two Black men in an apparent robbery attempt. During the incident, one of the suspects pulled out a gun and began firing into the vehicle.
The other suspect, described by police as a Black man in his 20s, was also shot by gunfire from the first suspect, Spencer said. The white man and the second suspect both suffered multiple gunshot wounds and were taken to University Medical Center in "extremely critical" condition, Spencer said.
The first suspect was last seen fleeing on foot from the apartment complex, Spencer said. Police are still working to identify the suspect and asked anyone with information to contact law enforcement.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
